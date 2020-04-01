I hope you will not mind if, in this time of stress and fear, I continue to write about the quirks in life and remember that life will return to normal. It always has. For instance, I received an email from Dave Fenn, a fully qualified old timer based on the fact that he’s a graduate of Boistfort High School. He defines an old timer as someone who, when they said they were “going to pick wild blackberries,” did not mean those Himalayan or Evergreen varieties that crowd into just about any open space today.
And, to add to that list, I’ll ask you when was the last time you heard anyone say they were going to collect Cascara bark? Are there even any Cascara trees left after being killed by the process used to gather the bark? I used to be able to identify them, but it’s been too long since I’ve even seen one. You do remember why the bark was collected, don’t you?
When looking through my bulging folder of things to write about this week, I came across a column I wrote eleven years ago but, apparently, never submitted. Its’ theme was “In writing, less is more.” It began with a reference to my membership in a Toastmaster’s group when I was living in Wenatchee. All speeches we delivered to the group as practice were timed. What we learned was that it was more difficult to deliver a two minute speech than a five minute one and that it’s harder to eliminate words than add them.
I once belonged to a writers group in Olympia. As a sidelight, another member was a friend whom I considered the best of us all in the group, the late Chehalis podiatrist Dr. John McCord. Few people knew that he wrote a monthly column in a nationally distributed podiatry magazine. He was also the funniest actor I directed at The Evergreen Playhouse. If I were to name my three favorite local writers, John would be one, as would two former Chronicle columnists, Gordon Aadland and Russ Mohney with Russ leading them all with his ability to paint pictures with few words.
Another member of that writers group would consistently write flowery phrases on the order of “The gloomy forbidding sky lay over the waiting listless earth like an ebony-hued blanket of forbidding relentless doom.” Concisely translated, she meant “it was night.” When I challenged her to write a piece with no adjectives, she became offended and dropped out of the group.
Writers such as Hemingway recognized the power of brevity, and it shows. He tried to eliminate as many adjectives as possible, letting the story tell itself. He was a ruthless editor of his own works, paring the prose to as few words as possible. He went so far as to say that if something was eliminated, the essence of it would still be present in what remained.
What I’ve learned can be condensed into two rules, one of which I’ve just mentioned and the other one is to not use qualifying words such as “arguably,” “perhaps,” “might be considered” and the like. But, most of all, eliminate unnecessary adjectives.
I try to write columns as closely as possible to the way I speak. I learned this from reading works by Mark Twain, who was, above all, an oral storyteller. Whatever he wrote cries out to be read or spoken aloud, as I found in the years I spent as an actor doing just that!
If he used flowery words or phrases, it was for comic effect. My favorite example is a line he used when he was a struggling newspaper reporter in San Francisco. In writing about his activities there, he said “I infested the Opera.”
Bill Moeller is a former entertainer, mayor, bookstore owner, city council member, paratrooper and pilot living in Centralia. He can be reached at bookmaven321@comcast.net.
