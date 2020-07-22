When the spirit of a deadline has made itself noticed, it’s sometimes necessary to coax my alter ego “Crotchety Man” loose from his rocking chair and remind us how less hectic life once was and how it could be so again. Such is the spirit behind this particular column.
First of all, have you ever had your microwave do this? When I open the door to put something in mine, the turntable begins spinning and then stops when I close the door. Then, after I put the food in to be microwaved and it has completed its cooking task and stopped spinning, I open the door again to take the food out and the turntable starts spinning again and I have to hastily grab a hot pad and try to catch whatever spins by me! This leaves me with two choices: either live with the quirky behavior or throw it out and buy a new microwave. I know of no one who repairs microwave ovens. Hey, do you old timers remember when they were called “Radar Ranges?”
And, back in simpler times, whenever something went wrong and you couldn’t fix it you took it to somebody who could. Those types of craftsmen just don’t exist anymore, as you well know. When the heels of your shoes became too worn you went to a shoemaker. I had a fairly expensive pair of black dress shoes and most of one heel broke off recently. I suspected there was no way to repair it because the bottom of the shoe was one solid piece of some kind of plastic substance. The shoes got dumped and replaced by a nice pair from Goodwill.
There are very few of us left who can remember an older gentleman with a fixit shop in a small sidewalk-level den in the Dr. Matts building. I took an ailing toaster there once to have a broken heating coil replaced. It was done in a matter of minutes. I could have — and would have — fixed it myself if I knew where to obtain the coil. That toaster lasted many more years and produced toast superior to an expensive newer model.
Thinking along those lines, I started comparing toasters to automobiles and asked myself “Why do cars have to be so darned complicated these days” My old Plymouth got me from point A to point B just as easily as other cars, with the ability to travel at or below the speed limit just as well as a Cadillac. The simplicity of it didn’t require a mechanic to plug into an outlet to let a computer tell him what was wrong.
Would there be a market for the same sort of an automobile today? Surely the basic moving parts can be built with more precision today than they were 60 or so years ago which should mean less emergency repairs. I wouldn’t want to go back to cable brakes, though; hydraulic braking systems are much more dependable. I wouldn’t mind if the gear shift was back on the floor instead of the steering column; I’ve been driving with one of those for the last 22 years. If cars were designed more simply, I wouldn’t have been given a quote — not too long ago — of $500 to replace a single light bulb in my instrument panel.
We’ve already had such a simple car in recent times but widely scattered rumors were mostly to blame for its demise. It was the Ford Pinto and I loved mine. The main rumor was that if there was a crash from the rear, the gas tank would explode. Is it too simple to suggest that a stronger rear bumper might have solved that. Or moving the gas tank? Duh!
Bill Moeller is a former entertainer, mayor, bookstore owner, city council member, paratrooper and pilot living in Centralia. He can be reached at bookmaven321@comcast.net.
