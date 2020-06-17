They can’t be all bad — these days and evenings when you’re sick and tired of the often repeated news on the progress against coronavirus and racism and have nothing else to do. But, maybe, there’s a brief escape? As a former used book store proprietor may I suggest reading a book — one about which you can only think, “Oh, I already read that once.”
I can guarantee you’ll come across passages or phrases that will make you think “Now, why the heck didn’t I catch that the first time I read it?”
I’m enough of a literary snob to say that most of the books in my library are signed first editions — Northwest crime fiction written by Northwest writers — augmented by a shelf of local authors, also signed. The book that I picked up to read again wasn’t signed, but only because it was compiled by then-Chronicle Editor Eric Schwartz, after its author — friend and fellow columnist Gordon Aadland — had already passed away. Nearly twelve years as a weekly columnist means that there were over 600 columns for Eric to choose from and, although I didn’t count them all, there must be around half of them in that book.
“Tales from Saturday’s Child” brings together many topics and people from Gordon’s life and interests: teaching, Centralia College, local sports, his friendship with celebrities he’d met over the years, and — probably, most of all — his growing up in a fatherless home in Sisseton, South Dakota.
I think what I like about Gordon’s writing is his choice of words.
Just as Mark Twain did so wonderfully well, Gordon would sometimes surprise you by a word that you hadn’t expected but which fit the situation more perfectly. His writings were gentle and seemed to imply that if you couldn’t say anything good, you shouldn’t say anything at all. His mother probably brought him up with that mistaken belief.
I first met him back in the late 60s when I decided that, since I didn’t have to be at work until the afternoon, I had all morning to go to college, even if I was beginning at the age of 39. A class on English grammar (one of the school’s requirements in those days) was taught by Gordon and from that time spent in Gordon’s classroom we were friends until he passed away in 2013. Has it really been seven years ago already?
My wife, Frances, and three wives of English teachers — Carolyn Aadland, Metta Wickstrom and Ann Rosa got together often, working on sewing, knitting or crocheting projects and sharing a bottle of wine (but only one). They called their little group “Sip and Sew,” but Gordon soon changed that to “Stitch and B---!” Years later I saw that name used again in a magazine, but my loyalty to Gordon insists that he or she copied it from him.
Our meetings in his later years were spent in only two ways; either sitting across from each other in comfortable chairs in his living room, solving a few of the world’s problems or having breakfast together in Denny’s and ordering the specially-priced breakfast for senior citizens.
As far as I can tell, the old phrase credited to Will Rogers, “I never met a man I didn’t like” could easily be twisted around to “I never met a person who didn’t like Gordon.”
I’ll place that collection of Gordon’s columns back on a shelf next to Russ Mohney’s ”A Simple Song” that I’ve already read four or five times. What I want to get across in this column is to urge you to pick up a book you liked when you first read it and read it again. You’ll be surprised at how many things you missed or overlooked.
•••
Bill Moeller is a former entertainer, mayor, bookstore owner, city council member, paratrooper and pilot living in Centralia. He can be reached at bookmaven321@comcast.net.
