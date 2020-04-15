It was difficult for a while last weekend to remember that we were in the midst of a pandemic. For a time, the climate smiled at us and we smiled back.
My son Matthew dropped by Sunday afternoon and the afternoon’s agenda was settled without another word needing to be spoken. The suggestion was made to head for the Seminary Hill Natural Area and see if my aging bones and sinews could still make it all the way up to Staebler Point. We interpreted the instructions to stay home as allowing for getting out for a walk, while avoiding contact with others, and our isolated trail prompted both of us to forget our masks, inhaling the forest aroma.
Even though we like to consider this time of year as still being in the rainy period, the path was firm and dry all the way to the top. And, as we continued past our intended goal, we found trillium plants in three stages: 1) having already bloomed, 2) currently blooming and 3) still about to bloom.
The sun was warm, but not hot, and foliage was still in its brightest condition of the year. And this old geezer made it back to the car without being carried out on a stretcher! Although we weren’t the only people there either, we all, wisely, did keep our distance.
Yes, Spring is here. The dandelions across the road from my home are blooming faster than they can be mowed down and they once again look like dandelions. Last Fall I commented on how puny they were, and I don’t expect to find out what caused their condition but all seems to be right with the world once again — in at least one aspect — and I suspect there will be a crock or two of dandelion wine fermenting away in a few basements before the season is over.
While I have not yet witnessed its appearance this year, I have it on good and trustworthy authority that the first skunk cabbages have been spotted in a few locations throughout the county. I understand that such a sighting was once considered to be the official sign that long woolen underwear could be put away until Fall. Personally, I’m of the opinion that it’s a more trustworthy omen than the over-publicized annual appearance of a groundhog.
And speaking of signs of spring, I predict that you’ll eventually grow tired of my annual lament about the absence of the chorus of frogs we used to hear at this time of year as we drove between Chehalis and Centralia. Over the years, I’ve read in many sources that frogs are known as the weakest of living things in their ability to withstand minutely poisonous substances in the air we breathe in and out of our lungs. Something killed all those frogs and I don’t hear of any attempt being made to try to find out what it was.
Last spring I did hear a solitary frog making a sound I took to be his way of searching for a mate. And, on another occasion, I spied a tiny creature that I’ve been told is a tree frog, crossing over a grass pathway in my garden. I sank a tray into the dirt and filled it with water at ground level but never heard another call. Zelda, my feline companion, drank out of it instead of coming into the house. Then, for a short while one recent evening, I heard that call again and this time there was an answer! Could it be the beginning of an eventual frog chorus again some day? I hope so.
Stay safe, but try to keep observing the beauty unfolding around us!
Bill Moeller is a former entertainer, mayor, bookstore owner, city council member, paratrooper and pilot living in Centralia. He can be reached at bookmaven321@comcast.net.
