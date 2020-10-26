Winona 'Nonia' May Mallonee: 1922-2020

Nonia Mallonee of Curtis, Wash., passed away peacefully at home on October 22, 2020. She was 97 just shy of her 98th birthday. Nonia was born on November 26, 1922 in Oso Wash., to LC and Gertrude Whitman. She was raised on the family farm with her brother Leland and her sister Berdenia. The Whitman Rd in Oso is named after her family. Noni graduated from Arlington High School in May of 1940 and then married John Lawerence Mallonee Sr. in June. They had two sons Ronald and John. They lived in Olympia, Wash., where Nonia worked for JC Penny. In 1944 they settled in Curtis, Wash., where she then worked for Sears Roebuck and Co. for 35 years, retiring in 1985.
Nonia joined Eastern Star in 1966 serving for 50 plus years. In the Eastern Star she was grand Deputy Instructor and served twice as Worthy Matron. Nonia spent many hours volunteering for Eastern Star, and many other organizations.
Nonia and Lawerence spent a lot of time with friends on the Hood Canal digging clams, oysters, and camping.
After retirement Nonia enjoyed traveling the world. She went many places including, Alaska, Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, The Panama Canal and many other places in the U.S. She also enjoyed going to lunch every Friday with her Lunch Bunch Friends, trying a new spot every week. Nonia was proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved going to their sporting events. She enjoyed watching them swim, play football, wrestle, basketball, soccer and track.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Lawrence Sr., and both sons, Ronald and John. She is survived by daughter in-Law, Mary Mallonee; grandchildren, Maynard Mallonee (Kim), Jodi Posey (Scott), Diana Frampton (Dave); great grandchildren, Nolan and Jacob Frampton, Jack, Charlie, and Emily Mallonee. She was loved greatly and will be missed by all her family and friends.
A graveside service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Claquato Cemetary. There will be a reception at the Baw Faw Grange following the service. Arrangements are under the Cattermole Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nonia’s name to Baw Faw Grange, Boistfort Lions Scholarship Fund, or the WFW class of 63’ scholarship fund.
