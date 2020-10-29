William James (Bill) Fechtner: 1972-2020

On Saturday, October 24, 2020, William James (Bill) Fechtner, loving husband, son and dedicated father, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 48 in Centralia, Wash. Bill was born March 18, 1972 in Chehalis, Wash., to Jim and Sylvia Fechtner. Bill was proud of being a Bearcat and graduated from W.F. West in 1990. He was a member of varsity football, basketball and baseball while at W.F. West. He was particularly proud to be part of the 1990 basketball team that qualified for state after going 30 years without an appearance at the tournament. After high school he moved to Bellingham, Wash., to study at Western Washington University. He lived in Kent, Wash., for a couple of years, but returned to his hometown of Chehalis to raise his family.
On July 28, 2005, he married Jamie Lee-Baker. Bill and Jamie loved to spend time in Packwood, Wash., together watching the games or enjoying the peace and quiet. He was known as a loyal friend to many and was always there to listen or share a laugh and a joke. He was a dedicated worker, recently reaching a 20 year anniversary as an employee at Green Hill School. Bill was a big guy, with an even bigger heart. He loved nothing more than being a father and an uncle. Bill was quick to share how proud he was of his kids and nieces. He also loved his Seahawks; he was the ultimate 12th man! Bill will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ron and Helen Fechtner and George and Barbara Gablehouse; and his uncle, William Gablehouse.
Bill is survived by his parents, Jim and Sylvia Fechtner; wife, Jamie; his daughters, Sydney and Chelsie; step-sons, Zach and Jake; his sister, Julie Murphy (Ron); and his two nieces, Jordyn and Kendall. Donations in Bill’s name can be made to the George Gablehouse Memorial Scholarship Fund at Centralia College, 600 Centralia College Blvd., Centralia, WA 98531 or to your favorite charity. No services are planned at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.