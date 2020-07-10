William C. Frank: 1939-2020

William C. Frank passed away June 27, 2020, in Olympia, Wash., where he was born Dec. 4, 1939, to Lincoln and Violet (Ware) Frank. Bill lived most of his life in Washington’s Lewis and Thurston Counties.
He graduated from Olympia High School in 1958, and married Charlotte Buck Dec. 18, 1960.
Bill attended both St. Martin’s College, where he served as varsity track coach in 1962, and 1963, and Washington State University on track scholarships and graduated from WSU in 1965, with a degree in Sociology.
He started working for the State of Washington in Corrections in 1962, retiring in 1993, with 30 years in juvenile corrections.
Bill was an avid bowler, with his average above 190 many years. He loved camping with his family and was an avid reader. His favorite activity was hunting, both rifle and bow. Bills favorite part was sitting on a stump and talking with the chipmunks.
He was also active in the Adna/Chehalis area. Bill coached and was on the Board of the Twin Cities Youth Football program for many years and also served on the Adna School Board and the Board of Lewis County United Way. He was a lifetime member of the Olympia Elks Lodge, the National Rifle Association and the WSU Alumni Association. Go Cougs!!!
Bill is survived by his wife of 59 years, Charlotte; son, Bill Frank II (Sonia Huddleston); grandson, Austin Frank (Sydney Harmon); and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cecil and Amanda Ware and William and Elizabeth Frank; parents, Lincoln and Violet (Ware) Frank; and daughter, Catherine Elizabeth Frank.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cathy Frank Memorial Scholarship, in care of Adna Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 93, Adna, WA 98522.
To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
