William "Bill" Frazier, 89, passed after a brief illness Jan. 19, 2021. He was born Sept. 12, 1931.
Bill was a husband, father, son, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, and will be forever remembered by his wife of 66 years, Madonna Frazier, and their children, Ken (Tara) Frazier, Linda Frazier/Tucker (Rick), Cinda (Dave) Seitz, and Nancy Jean Frazier (deceased).
A native of Indiana, Bill attended Purdue University where he graduated with a degree in electrical engineering. He joined the United States Air Force and served in the Korean War and Vietnam, with an honorable discharge and several medals.
July 24, 1954, in Waveland, Indiana, William married the love of his life, Madonna L. Deck (Frazier). They raised their three children on the family farm and in 1965, moved to Washington State. William retired in the 1990's from McGrath City Light, Alaska, where he was senior engineer. Upon his retirement, Bill and Madonna moved to Salkum, Wash., where they have resided for over 23 years.
Bill will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Monique, Raejean, Halie, Laura, and Amanda; numerous great-grandchildren, D.J., Quinn, Abigail, Isabella, Shaianne, Aujene, and Treyvon; two great-great-grandsons, Jeremiah and Izea; nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Family members include sisters, Sharon Atkins and Marna Maxwell.
William enjoyed camping, fishing, flying, hunting, and even tried his hand at moonshining.
William is preceded in death by his father, William Frazier; mother, Hazel Broach; daughter, Nancy Jean Frazier; and sisters, Deloras (Dodie) and BarbAnn.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to any Kidney Foundation or to Madonna Frazier, c/o William Frazier Memorial.