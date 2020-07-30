William 'Bill' Franklin Busse: 1932-2020

Winlock resident William “Bill” Franklin Busse, 88, passed away July 19, 2020. He was born May 19, 1932, in Centralia and was adopted by Charles and Beulah Busse in Centralia, Wash.
Bill attended school in Winlock and Adna. He valued education and encouraged his children in academics. While he was unable to attend college as a young adult, shortly before his retirement he received an Assoicate in Arts degree.
Bill worked as a Sergeant First Class in the National Guard for 38 years and in law enforcement with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office for five years and later as Chief of Police in Winlock for 12 years.
On April 27, 1951, he married Marlene Ruth Christin. Bill and Marlene made their home in Packwood, PeEll, Winlock and Centralia Wash. Together, they raised five children and their home became a base for their children’s friends. Bill and Marlene enjoyed camping, family activities, get-togethers and their participation in the Eagles. Marlene preceded Bill in death Feb. 21, 2007.
On May 30, 2009, Bill was remarried to Alta June Wachter. They enjoyed camping, family gatherings, bowling and pinochle club. They took many driving trips together to visit family and friends. He enjoyed getting to know and spending time with June’s family. June took great care of Bill as he dealt with his medical challenges.
He was a member of the Centralia Eagles, serving as treasurer for many years. Bill and June were active in league bowling and in pinochle club. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and was an avid reader of history. Bill often took his children and grandchildren for long drives in the local area looking for deer, passing a quarter for whomever saw a deer, the winner being the last one to spot a deer. As adults, his children have continued this pastime.
Bill is survived by his loving spouse of 11 years, June; three daughters, Dianna Busse, Laurie (Ben) Thorson of Centralia and Patricia Busse of Port Angeles; son, William (Laurie Jo) Busse of Ephrata; and son-in-law, William (Karen) Schroepfer. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Jeff Busse, Wyatt Teitzel, Rebecca (Nathan) Teitzel Fagernes, Devin (Ann) Thorson, Jared Thorson, SaRah Busse and Katie (Adam) Busse O’Bryan; as well as his many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene; father, Charles Busse; step-father, Loren Wolcott; mother, Beulah Busse; and daughter, Karen Teitzel (Schroepfer).
Bill took great pride in their successes and accomplishments. Bill and June spent many evenings watching their great-grandchildren in sports, dance and music activities.
He often spoke about the good life he had and his pride and love for his extended family. Bill was generous in his spirit and actions. He made friends wherever he was and was a great family historian. His family and friends were gold to him.
A graveside service will be held Aug. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Claquato Cemetery, with Ron Grant officiating. Covid restrictions of masks and distancing will apply.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis, where Bill has a plaque displayed honoring his service.
Online condolences can be given at www.newellhoerlings.com.
