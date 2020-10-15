William (Bill) Ernest Gannon passed away on October 1, 2020. He was 82 years old. Bill was born on July 25, 1938 in Missoula, Mont.
Bill graduated from Great Falls High School in 1956 in Great Falls, Mont. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Montana State University in 1960 in Bozeman, Mont. He earned his Masters Degree from the University of San Francisco. Bill also proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.
Bill served on many boards and committees in Centralia. He was an ardent and knowledgeable student of history, be it local to Centralia and Washington, or international. Bill enjoyed the company of many friends, especially at the American Legion Grant Hodge Post 17 in Centralia.
A family memorial is planned for a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.