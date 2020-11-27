William Arthur Mullenix: 1929-2020

William Arthur Mullenix of Pe Ell, Wash., passed away November 7, 2020 at the age of 91 and his larger-than-life personality will not be forgotten.
His life began on Friday the 13th, September 1929, the youngest of Luther and Fanny Mullenix’s four children, affectionately known as “Bill.” He was a logger by trade, a carpenter, gardener (garlic master), fisherman, and hunter.
Bill’s support of our community was substantial including volunteer fire fighter/Chief, little league baseball coach, city councilman in charge of parks and recreation/ city water maintenance, Homecoming Celebration Keystone Cop, Grand master of the 4th of July parade, all done with his signature smile!
Bill was the world’s best husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather, friend…you name it he was it. Survived by his Loving wife of 70 years; Elaine Mullenix (Rose) three children; Teresa (Bud) Bush, Robert (Patricia) Mullenix, David (Cheryl) Mullenix; two brother-sons, Leonard (Charmaine) Rose, Dwight (Joan) Rose; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Grace Mullenix; and numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Fanny Mullenix; siblings, Ernie (Mary) Mullenix, Margie (LeRoy) Miller, and Clifford “Bud” Mullenix.
Little did Bill know when he married Elaine, he not only married the love of his life, but he also gained her two younger brothers (Leonard and Dwight) who are more like sons so... at the tender age of 26 people were often surprised that he already had five children ranging in age from 1 to 11!
Elaine recalls one time they stopped in a café in Olympia and the waitress said “I just have to ask, are these all yours….?”
Bill was everyone’s friend, from lying on the floor playing with little kids, to visiting with the older generation. He was a role model for all! His boys recall him often having told them that the measure of a man is what he does when nobody’s looking. Things were by the book, never just what you could get away with. He often said, “there are only two ways things are done, the Mullenix way or the wrong way”.
Bill was a self-taught master carpenter that had an unrelenting commitment to superior quality. The exceptional remodel of our first home was preliminary to building their new “House on the Hill”. Bill built his new home from the ground up, prepping the home site, milling the lumber, splitting the shakes, hand making all the cabinets and moldings, building the stone fireplaces and finally building the bar downstairs from lumber he cut by hand. Bill always gave credit to Tim Bush and said he was “Tim’s helper” at the same time Tim felt that he was “Bill’s helper.” Bill went on to build several more custom homes with Tim and their friendship was one to be envied.
Bill’s grandfather died at the age of 88, his father at the age of 89, and he set the bar high at 91, we hope that we can keep this trend going in future generations!
Bill's life was rich and full, he was more than ready to meet his Lord and Savior, and he’ll be missed by all who knew him.
We were holding dad’s hand when he took his last breath, he will hold our hand again another day. As his great granddaughter Lila said, “He is so lucky, Aunt Nan is making GPapa Chocolate chip cookies in heaven!”
In Lieu of Flowers please make a donation in his Name to: United Methodist Church, PO box 276, PeEll, Wa. 98572.
