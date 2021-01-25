Wanda Fay Fowler, 78, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Centralia, Wash. She was born Nov. 22, 1942, in Hartley, Texas, to John Simon and Mary Ruth (Harper) Keating.
Wanda married Neil Harry Fowler in 1960. She was an accomplished gardener, and her yard and home were always full of beautiful roses and flowers. Wanda was a deeply religious woman who loved her family and loved God. She was an active and dedicated member of Bethel Church in Chehalis.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Neil; and her parents.
She is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Pamila Blair of Onalaska, Wash., and Paula Martin of Centralia; six grandchildren, Ben (wife, Erin) Blair, Kellie Rae (husband, Ron) Guy, Megan Martin (husband, Bryce) Aust, Andrew Martin, Carson (spouse, Asher) Blair, and Rylie Blair; great- grandchildren, Madelyn, Erik, Edythe, Tristan, and Harper; and her sisters, Joyce Dawson, and Joann DeWees.
No memorial services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences can be sent to Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel’s website: firlawnfuneralchapel.com.
Wanda’s family would like to thank the incredible nursing staff of Providence Hospital for their care and dedication.