Walter L. Aller Jr., 85, died at home in Chehalis, April 9, 2020. He was born in Yakima to Walter and Lois Aller.
Walter graduated from Yakima High School, where he met his future wife, in 1954. He joined the United States Coast Guard and soon after married Karen Estabrook in 1955. They had a daughter, Kim and son, Jeff.
After four years in the Coast Guard, Walter managed the Super Duper in Yakima, then worked in television repair for the Bon Marche. He later managed Prairie Markets in Yakima and Milton-Freewater, Ore. After the death of his wife, he transferred to Chehalis Prairie Market, where he met Joanne who worked at the store. After they married in 1984, they bought the Restover Restaurant in Olympia. Later, they opened Strictly-A-Dollar in Centralia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife; and stepsons, Dennis and Clayton Smith.
Walter is survived by his wife, Joanne; daughter, Kim Heitzmann, son, Jeff; stepdaughter, Jeanne Allison; siblings, Barbara, Virginia and Wil; plus 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
