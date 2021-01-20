Walter Friedrich, also known as "Pops" or "Red", was born April 29, 1931, to Roy Friedrich and Selma Borman, in Ukraine, Russia. He spent most of his childhood years in Germany.
Pops arrived in the United States in the late 1940's, where he found employment for Hamilton's Turkey Farm. From there, he became a card dealer and bartender at The Olympic Club until retirement. When pops wasn't dealing cards, he was playing. Pops had several hobbies, including hunting, fishing, and growing extravagant gardens with tomatoes as big as your hand. He could also make wine that would knock you on your lips.
Pops was a Good 01' Boy, husband, father, son, brother, grandfather and one heck of a friend. He is truly loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. At least the ones he caught sleeping with his fly swatter.
Pops was called home to be with our Heavenly Father and his love of 40 years, Lila Rose Longmire, Jan. 5, 2021. He leaves behind a brother; sister; nieces and nephews; his children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Jan. 22, 2021, at Newell-Hoerling's Chapel, 205 W. Pine St., Centralia, WA 98531, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with burial to follow at Claquato Cemetery, 142 Stearns Rd., Chehalis, WA 98532.
