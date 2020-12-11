Virginia Margaret Bond Breen: 1916-2020

Virginia Margaret Bond Breen, a life long resident of Chehalis, Wash., went to be with her Lord, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. She was born Nov. 6, 1916, Virginia experienced 104 years of life.
She was well known as a savvy businesswoman as a co-owner of S.C. Breen Construction with her husband, while running Hereford cattle on their beloved farm near the Rush Road exit. Married to Sterling Cester (Bud) Breen, Nov. 7, 1936, they had three children, Harvey, Sterling, and Tamara “Tammy”.
Virginia had a deep love for gardening, and told many people that the only pretty flower was one with a good scent. She also loved animals, raising swans, cattle, and numerous dogs over the years. She also rescued deer and probably fed at least half the Lewis County birds. Her beloved faithful canine companion, GiGi, is proof of how well she loved her furry companions.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Bud; and her son, Harvey.
She is survived by son, Sterling; daughter-in-law, Judy Breen; Harvey’s daughter, Nicole (Paul) Breen Ely and her two children, Alyssa and Blake; daughter, Tammy and her son, Kodie (Jenny) Baker and his two children, Madelyn and Colton.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, her graveside service at Fern Hill Cemetery in Chehalis, Wash., will be privately held Dec. 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. If you would like to honor Virginia, please send flowers to Sticklin Funeral Home. Or if you’d like to make a donation in Virginia’s name to the Lewis County Animal Shelter, the family would be very grateful.
