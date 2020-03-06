Vienna Wilson, 83, passed away Feb. 22, 2020, at Ideal Care Home Adult Family Home in Bellevue, Wash. She was born Jan. 28, 1937, to Edgar and Margaret (Cluff) Parson in Hawthorn, Calif.
She grew up in Manhattan Beach, Calif., and attended Mira Costa High School. She married Harry Wilson in Redondo Beach, Calif., Oct. 8, 1955. They moved to Kent, Wash., and were longtime residents of Renton, Wash., before moving to Rochester, Wash. Vienna worked as a telephone operator prior to being a homemaker for many years. Later, she attended Bellevue College before working there as a peer counselor. After that, she worked with Harry and together, they built the family business called Official Equipment Company of Rochester, Wash.
Vienna loved nature's beautiful things such as hummingbirds and flowers. She especially loved calla lilies. An avid reader she loved books and was a lifelong library card holder. Vienna loved cats and Disney movies, which she shared with her grandchildren. She was active in her church for many years.
Vienna was survived by her sons, Steven James Wilson, Ron Keith Wilson, Mark Greg Wilson and David Harry Wilson; daughters, Karen Wilson-Heunisch and Sharon Wilson; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Wilson; and parents, Edgar M. Parson and Margaret Cluff.
A funeral service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 18501 Paulson St. SW, Rochester, WA 98579, at 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, followed by a graveside service at Grand Mound Cemetery.
