Vera Ernestine Bluhm, 83, passed away May 17, 2020, at St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Wash. She was born in Pueblo, Colo., to Ernest and Rose Robinette Dec. 8, 1936.
From Colorado, the family moved to California, then to Winlock and finally settling in Napavine.
She attended Napavine High School combining her junior and senior year graduating as Valedictorian. Ernestine married Arthur Bluhm and had three children, Lissa, Greg and Shane.
Ernestine, “Ernie”, worked at Seafirst Bank- Bank of America for many years. She developed many friendships with customers and coworkers. Her friends found her to be quick, witty, with a great sense of humor.
She was an avid reader, quilter and knitter. Ernestine especially enjoyed chatting and laughing with her quilting friends, Bev, Janet and Mary. She was an excellent cook and hosted many family dinners. Ernestine loved to attend her kids and grandkids’ sporting events. She also enjoyed going to the beach, Sunday drives and picnics. When visiting her home you could enjoy her beautiful flowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Nora Lou Pigman and Joyce Burden; and her husband, Art.
Ernestine is survived by her daughter, Lissa Jorgensen (Mel); sons, Greg Bluhm (Denise) and Shane Bluhm (Gina); “Granny Buzz’s” grandchildren are, Tyler Jorgensen, Heidi Jorgensen, Kacie Marko (James), Chase Jorgensen (Autumn), Devon Bluhm, Derek Bluhm (Tiffany), Lucas Bluhm, Lance Bluhm (Katharine) and Loren Bluhm (Christina); and great-grandchildren, Lainey, Blakeley, Huntlee, Jericho, Kingston, Jordy, Colton and Ireland.
The family requests that memorials be donated in Ernestine’s memory to the Noah Jon Markstrom Foundation by check to NJMF, 3400 Travera Place, Centralia, WA 98531 or online to NJMF.org. Noah was Ernestine’s great-grandnephew who passed with brain cancer at age six. The charity grants scholarships to people seeking careers in pediatric medicine. There will be a gathering at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.