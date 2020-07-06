Valo Bernard Anderson: 1936-2020

Valo Bernard Anderson was born on March 12, 1936 to Clarice and Charles Anderson in Otter Tail County Minn. Valo had a twin sister, Viola Novak, sister, Velma Buss, and brother, Charles Anderson Jr. Valo and his family moved to Vancouver, Wash., during World War 2 and then settled in the farming community of Winlock. He served in the United States Marine Corps and followed his service with a career at Boeing. While employed by Boeing, he was working in Ogden, Utah and met the love of his life, Bonnie Mae Phillips. They married on Oct. 7, 1963 and had a blessed 56 year marriage. They settled on their farm in Winlock, Wash., where they raised their two children, Renee Fenton and Steven Anderson. On their farm they enjoyed raising cattle and hay. In addition to farming, Valo worked as an operating engineer at the mine in Centralia, Wash., where he later retired. He enjoyed gambling, debating issues and watching baseball and football. His favorite teams were the WSU Cougars and Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie, his daughter Renee, son Steve (Marisa), brother Charles and 5 grandchildren, Rachel, Palen, Emilia, Tristan and Elizabeth. There will be a graveside service at St. Urban’s Cemetery on North Military and Sargent Road in Winlock, WA 98596, on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you thank a Veteran or a Farmer for their service.
