Uriah J. Fry: 1994-2020

On July 7, 2020 Uriah Fry, 25, of Centralia, Wash., unexpectedly passed away and went to be with Jesus. He was very kind, compassionate, and had a very big heart. He loved hiking, hunting, fishing, being outside as much as he could, and playing video games with his friends. He was always willing to help out anyone who needed it. He will be greatly missed and we are all heartbroken.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Lisa and Dean Frye; younger brother, Riley Frye of Toledo, Wash., grandmother and beloved grandfather, Debbie and Mike Fry of Centralia, Wash., great grandfather, Elmer Fry of Chehalis, Wash., great grandmother Jeanette Looney of Centralia, Wash., as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A small private celebration of life was held at his grandparents’ home on Sunday, August 2, 2020.
If you feel compelled to do something, please make a donation to the Bethel Mission, your favorite charity, or just do a random act of kindness for someone.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Pastor Dan Schaffer, the Bethel Church, and to all our family and friends that have supported us during this difficult time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.