It is with great sadness that the family of Tyler Steven Gussin announce his sudden passing at his family home in Centralia at the age of 32 on October 23, 2020. Tyler was a lifetime resident of Centralia. He graduated from Centralia High School in 2007, where he played four years of Baseball and Football. Tyler joined the US Marine Corp. in 2011 to serve his country. He was stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He served one deployment to Afghanistan with 3rd Battalion, 9th Marines as well as a training deployment to Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan. He was honorably discharged in 2015 with the rank of Corporal.
Tyler then worked for Triton Marine Construction Corp of Bremerton, Washington. He most recently worked for West Coast Fence Pros. He enjoyed health and fitness most of all as well as hunting and spending time with his family and texting his best friends daily.
Tyler will be forever in the hearts and memories of his family and friends. He is survived by his loving parents, Chris and Sheree Gussin, sisters, Alisha (Toby) Guerrero, Nicole (Iyan) Guerrero, nephews, Asher, Talan, Tegan, Linkoln, and Kaenon, niece, Ayla, cousin, Kassi Robinson, and girlfriend, Sierra Seymour all of Centralia. In addition, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Tyler is now watching over his family from Heaven with his grandparents, Verle and Pearl Robinson, uncle, Steven Robinson all of Centralia, and grandmother, Sue Mitchel of Grays River, Washington.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Cedar Hill Acres, 21903 Zenkner Valley Road SW, Centralia, Washington, November 14, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support: woundedwarriorproject.org-donate
