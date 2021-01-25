Troy Albert passed away after a battle with cancer Jan. 16, 2021, in Centralia, Wash. He was born June 4, 1946, to Roy and Emily (Swatman) Albert in Moscow, Idaho.
He graduated from Moscow High School, and married Annette Kanick March 9, 1985, in Frances, Wash. Professionally, he was an auto mechanic at Kmart, and then owned his own mechanic shop, from which he retired in 1993.
Troy loved to joke around with anybody and would always strike up a conversation whether or not he knew them. He enjoyed wood working, having coffee with his buddies, going out for breakfast, playing pinochle, and racing cars at South Sound Speedway, which he did for over seven years. He especially loved spending time with his grandkids, family, and friends.
Troy was very involved in the Eagles organization. As a member of the Chehalis Eagles, he held the offices of president, past president and secretary; for the Centralia Eagles, he served as president. He was District 13 Deputy, and also was a member of the Castle Rock Eagles. In addition, he was a member of Lewis Pacific Swiss Society.
He is survived by his wife, Annette Albert of Chehalis; daughters, Rose Albert of Billings, Mont., Serena (Josh) Norman of Chehalis, and Shelby Albert of Chehalis; five grandchildren (one on the way in April); nine great-grandchildren; brother, Harold Albert of Sandpoint, Idaho; and sister, Brenda Irene Jones of Clarkston, Wash.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Velven “Skinny” Albert, Leon Albert, and Jesse Albert; sister, Lula Rauch; and son, Brian Albert.
Troy will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the community. No services planned at this time. Donations in Troy’s memory may be made to any lung cancer foundation. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.