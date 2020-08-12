Timothy Michael Hall, 73 year- old resident of Vista, Calif., passed away at his residence July 23, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born Aug. 28, 1946, in Omaha, Neb., and was the adopted son of Gardner V. and Dorothy Johnson Hall, who were from St. Paul, Minn. The family moved to Oakville, Wash., and Tim was raised there. He was a four sport letter winner and especially excelled in track. Tim graduated from Oakville High School in 1964. He earned an A.A. Degree from Olympic College in Bremerton, Wash.
He joined the United States Army and would spend a total of 22 years in that service. He served in Vietnam and was a member of the 82nd and 173rd Airborne and saw some special forces action.
Tim was awarded three purple hearts. He logged over 1000 jumps. He later served as a military police investigator. Tim retired as a Second Lieutenant. On May 1, 2005, he married the former Ann Faulk at Vista.
He is survived by his wife, Ann; and four children by previous marriages, sons, Jeremy and Chris Hall; and daughters, Margie (Chris) Allen and Heather (Lyle) Hock, all reside in Colorado. He is also survived by three step-children; 14 grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Tim was preceded in death by his mother in 1997; father in 2005; and step-mother, earlier this year.
He was involved in military organizations and was a member of Calvary Chapel in Oceanside, Calif. Tim enjoyed working with challenged youngsters.
His arrangements have been handled by Eternal Hills Mortuary, Crematory and Memorial Park in Oceanside. Tim’s services will be at an as yet undetermined date.
If one wishes they may donate in Tim’s memory to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of one’s choosing.
