Timothy Francis Greene: 1945-2020

Timothy Francis Greene, 75, passed away April 17, 2020, at his home in Centralia. He was born Feb. 13, 1945, to George and Frances (Atwood) Greene in Centralia, Wash.
Timothy grew up in Fords Prairie and attended Centralia schools, then married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Ann Rooney May 3, 1966. Tim and Pat were married for 37 years and raised four children... it was one hell of a ride. On November 10, 2003, Tim married Mary Ellen (Keith) Lyons and together, they raised one son... a little smoother ride.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Patricia Ann Greene.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Newell-Hoerlings Mortuary. Amidst this global pandemic, a graveside service at Grand Mound Cemetery and a celebration of life will be scheduled and announced at a later date.
Please view Tim's full obituary online at https://www.newellhoerlings.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.