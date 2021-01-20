Thomas L. Bouchard, 68, of Centralia, Wash., passed away unexpectedly Jan. 5, 2021. Tom graduated from Centralia High School in 1971, and received his forestry management degree from Centralia College. He then went to work for Northwest Hardwoods in Centralia and worked there his entire career as a log scaler, before retiring in 2015.
Tom married Lynda Roberson Simons Nov. 10, 1984, and became stepfather to Jeff, Michelle and Angela Simons. He was an active member of St. Mary Church in Centralia and was involved in many maintenance projects at the church. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Tom was a member of the Back Country Horseman, Lewis County Chapter and spent many hours clearing trails and creating signage for those trails.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Isabelle Bouchard; brother, William Bouchard; a niece, Maria Hemenway; and a nephew, Zachary Bouchard.
Tom is survived by his wife, Lynda; stepchildren, Jeff (Kirstin) Simons of Centralia, Michelle Turner of Chehalis, and Angela (Gary) Johnson of Snohomish; as well as five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter; siblings, Margie Hemenway, Mike (Lonna) Bouchard, Sandra (Lee) Morris, Dr. Linda Bouchard, Larry (Carol) Bouchard, Janet (Jerry) Butterworth, Donald Bouchard, Ellen Rubendall, and Joe (Donna) Bouchard; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled at St. Mary Church in Centralia Jan. 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. The livestream of Tom's service can be found at https://youtu.be/BYVROjC6lBc.
