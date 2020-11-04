Thomas G. Parke: 1948-2020

Thomas G. Parke, 72, passed away at his home in Centralia, Wash., after a brief battle with ALS. He was born September 28, 1948 to Dr. George F. Parke and Margaret L Parke(LeNoir). the third of five children.
Tom was known for honesty and trustworthiness as well as his frugality. He worked as a bookkeeper for several businesses, finally working at Centralia Knitting Mills retiring in 2018.
Tom was for the most part a quiet man who enjoyed animals, birds, and mowing the lawn. He did have a few passions for coaching and playing soccer. He was one of the pioneers of Centralia Youth Soccer and coached the first select team in Lewis County. He also loved music and played bass and sang with local groups. Cycling was another passion. He rode to work rain or shine and rode rails to trails both locally and in Idaho and Montana
He leaves behind son, Mason Parke; daughter, Jolene Parke; grandson, Corvin Parke; sister, Sue Parke; and special friend, Lubbie O'Connor. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, sisters, Roberta Schindler and Sally Parke; and brother Bill Parke.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
