Tharrel 'Dennis' Marcott: 1945-2020

Loving husband, father and grandfather, Tharrel "Dennis" Marcott passed away Auguest 31, 2020, at his home of 29 years in Centralia, Wash. He was born October 17, 1945, to Tharrel V. and Genieve J. Marcott in St. Helens, Ore. Dennis graduated from Scappoose High School and attended Central Washington State College (now known as Central Washington University), graduating in 1969 with a double major in geology and education.
Upon graduating from college, Dennis was united in marriage with Teri Radich and taught high school geology for a year before returning to Scappoose and working a couple years in Portland. The couple later separated and both subsequently remarried with Dennis marrying Troyann Marie Trout on October 13, 1980, in Seattle, Wash. Dennis and Teri and their families have remained cherished friends down through the years.
After relocating in Seattle, Wash., Dennis then became a skilled glazier, working in Seattle's residential glass industry for many years and the past 26 years at Eubanks Glass in Centralia. Known for his friendly personality, Dennis often made friends everywhere he went. He was a man of many talents and hobbies including being an active member of the Cowlitz Valley A’s Antique Ford Club and the NW Teardrop Trailer Club. He enjoyed rock mining, and volunteering at schools (elementary, high school and college), where he was invited to share about his passion for geology. He served as a volunteer fire fighter in Scappoose, Federal Way, and also for Fire District #12 in Centralia. He also owned a hobby business, Marcott's Ornamental Iron, creating beautiful iron gates and railings. Above all else, Dennis loved hanging out with his family (frequent camping trips, going to the beach with Troyann, and even shopping trips with his beloved daughter). He never missed an opportunity to get together with his family and friends.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Troyann; his daughter, Deena Best, who was his pride and joy, her husband Brandon and dearly loved grandsons, Callen and Cael; siblings Janice (Dave) Weber, and Larry (Ruth) Marcott. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A small graveside service will be held on his birthday, October 17th at Claquato Cemetery at 11am. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak and current restrictions, a service celebrating the life of Dennis Marcott will be scheduled at a later date, at the Centralia Church of the Nazarene. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Centralia Christian School to support the education of Dennis and Troyann's two beloved grandsons or to Centralia ballet where his grandson found the love of performance.
