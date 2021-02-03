Terry Dalton Towner, 73, passed away Jan. 19, 2021, in Olympia, Wash., at Providence St. Peter Hospital, after a short battle with lung cancer.
Terry was born July 30, 1947, in Centralia, to Bertha and Dalton Towner, both deceased. Terry had two brothers, Kim and Erin, and two sisters, Penny and April, still living. Terry was proud that he was a hard worker at the Centralia Mining/TransAlta for the last 46 years.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Frances; daughter, Teresa (Dave); sons, Cliff (Lisa), Clint (Venessa); and four stepchildren. He has many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and extended family.
Terry enjoyed tending to "the girls" (his chickens) and Sunday football, especially the Seahawks, but any game was fine. He will be greatly missed. Funeral services are in the care of Funeral Alternatives in Centralia, Wash.