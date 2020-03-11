Terri Linn Poach, 59, of Chehalis, Wash., passed away Feb. 12, 2020, from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). She was born June 10, 1960, and was the daughter of the late Dale and Lorre King.
Terri (variety manager at Safeway Centralia), was a member of the Moose Lodge, Legion and Eagles. She loved bowling, traveling, gardening, cooking and dancing.
Terri is survived by her husband, Kenny Poach; her brothers, Tim, Shawn and Jason; her sister, Lisa; and seven nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Moose Lodge in Chehalis. In lieu of cards or flowers, the family requests donations to Providence Hospice, 4200 6th Ave. SE, Suite 201, Lacey, WA 98503.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.