Ted Gerald Trulson was born on the family farm in Tees, Alberta, Canada, to Jack and Florence (Hamilton) Trulson. He was one of five brothers and sisters.
Ted’s early education was in Red Deer, Alberta. He entered the work force immediately after school and held many jobs; optical lens grinder, construction worker in the arctic, and railroad cook, before finally settling on his 50 year career as a masonry contractor. He was an honest, hard working man, a good man with a strong work ethic and devoted to caring and supporting his family.
Ted believed in the goodness of his country and proudly served in the United States Navy to do his part in keeping us safe. He married Patricia M. (Mitchell) Trulson, Oct. 19, 1962, in the United Presbyterian Church in Seattle, Wash. Together, they raised their two wonderful sons, Herb and Ernie, to be responsible young men. Ted’s boys and his grandchildren brought him great joy and he delighted in spending time with them. He was content to spend his retirement on his farm raising his cows, chickens, hay, and rainbow trout. He enjoyed being in the barn talking with his animals and tinkering in his shop, where he always had a machine to fix.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents; son, Herb; brothers, Ernie, Bob, Rick, and Bill; and sisters, Greda and Pat.
Ted is survived by his wife of 58 years, Pat; son, Ernie and his wife, Janelle; brother, Dave; sister, Mary; his favorite and one of a kind sister-in-law, Sandy Mitchell; beloved nephew, Kenny McArthur; and his girls, Sydney and Tess; beloved grandsons (oh, how he loved them), Jake, Trevor, Jared, and Kyle; and his great-granddaughter, “Wylene,” to be born Feb. 25, 2021, whom he was hoping to meet here on Earth, but now will be her guardian angel from above.
Ted was blessed with bonus grandchildren, Crystal, Scott, and Angee, whom he loved from the minute they were born; along with their mother, Amanda, who’s been a lifetime loyal friend and a blessing to our family. Scott’s children, Max and Vivian, bonus great-grandchildren, brought joy to his life as he watched them grow. Special mention to Jason Kanar, whom Ted loved and considered him a grandson.
Thank you to Ted’s favorite hospice nurse, Linda Lucey R.N., for her comforting care. He felt she was a gift from God to help him on his final journey, “You read him like a book, Linda”. We’ll cherish the memories.