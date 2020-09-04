Susan 'Kathy' Cox: 1949-2020

Susan “Kathy” Cox passed away peacefully with her children beside her on August 20, 2020 in Centralia, WA at the age of 70. Kathy was born October 31, 1949 to Bill and Wava Turner in Chehalis. She resided the majority of her adult life in Centralia with her husband Lee, who she preceded in death as well as both her parents and infant sister.
Lee and Kathy were married on July 3, 1968 in Olympia, WA and are survived by daughters Kim (Joe) Mask of Chehalis and Kelli Jett of Lake Oswego, OR and son Kory (Lola) Cox of Tumwater. Her other surviving family include bothers Sam and Bill (Sheryl) Turner of Olympia and sister Karen (Sparky) Bland of Elma, four granddaughters, three grandsons and two great-granddaughters as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Although Kathy had many careers over the years, she was most proud of the work she did as a Job Developer for Reliable Enterprises, training adults with developmental disabilities for successful employment with the community.
Kathy loved camping with her husband in Ocean Shores, NASCAR, football, baseball, her dogs, the waitstaff at Bub’s Pub and giving the middle finger to everyone.
While respecting social distancing, a celebration in her name is planned at the Chehalis Moose Lodge, 1400 Grand Ave, Centralia on September 19, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm.
