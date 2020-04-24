Sonja Rochelle Reichert: 1941-2020

Sonja Rochelle Reichert, 79, of Silver Creek, Wash., passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, following a year-long battle with cancer. She was born in Kalama, Wash., Feb. 5, 1941, to Gohlieb and Ester (Weiss) Bauer.
Sonja married her high school sweetheart, Tod Reichert June 18, 1960, and the couple raised two daughters. Sonja loved her family dearly. She enjoyed spending time with them at home and while traveling. She was a Christian and her relationship with the Lord was one of the most important things to her, spending many hours in bible study and helping others in their time of need. Sonja was a member of the Onalaska Presbyterian Church and was their choir director for over 20 years. She and Tod faithfully contributed to numerous non- profit organizations locally and abroad.
Sonja was preceded in death by her husband, Tod, just two years ago; and her brother, Marshall Bauer.
She is survived by her daughters, Kim (James) Wallace and Kelli (Jeff) Larson; five grandchildren, Tess and Dani Larson, Dustin (Bailee) and Kailee (Brad) Barrett and Levi (Olivia) Wallace; two great-grandchildren, Blakely Cozart and Jackson Barrett; sister, Melodie Phillips; and Chander Cardenas and Zaiyne Barrios.
Services will be announced at a later date due to COVID- 19 restrictions.
