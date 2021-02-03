The world became a little less bright as of Jan. 28, 2021, when Shirley “Mitzi” Fairhart left this world at the age of 90. During her long and full life, she left an impact on everyone she knew.
Mitzi was born in Tacoma June 6, 1930, to parents Ivar and Esther Jacobsen. She was the youngest of five children and was raised in Morton, where she lived until the last year of her life. Mitzi married Mike Fairhart in Morton, bringing together their Norwegian and Lebanese cultures. She started her married life as the loving stepmom to two kids, Michael Fairhart (Sheryl) and Toni Leitner (Bob). She and Mike added two more children to the family, Mark Fairhart (Genie) and Sonya Langford (Bobby).
Mitzi was stricken with rheumatoid arthritis at a young age, and was widowed at 43, but she had an indomitable spirit and would continue on to build a successful business (Alpine Bowl) and travel extensively around the world with her beloved sister, Linnea. She was an integral part of every family gathering. Anyone who knew Mitzi will miss her ready smile and genuine wit and laughter.
Mitzi is survived by her brother, Paul Jacobsen (Bobbie) of Shoshone, Idaho; and adored by her four children; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and beloved nieces and nephews.
She played an important role in so many lives, always ready to listen and offer her support and wisdom. Sincere thanks to the many loving caregivers that helped her through the last years of her life. The family will hold a private graveside service due to COVID-19 concerns. They know everyone who knew Mitzi will be there in spirit.