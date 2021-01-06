Shirley Ann Stover, 82, of Toledo, Wash., passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Providence Centralia Hospital in Centralia, Wash. Shirley was born Dec. 26, 1938, in Electric City, Wash., to Herman Dietrich and Rosa Mary Magdalena (Schmidt) Miessner.
When she was young, her family moved to Chehalis, Wash. Shirley was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in her youth, and graduated from Chehalis High School in 1957. She married her sweetheart, Robert Eugene Stover in that city June 14, 1957, and the couple moved to Mossyrock shortly after. She and Robert moved to Toledo in 1962, making their home there. Shirley worked at IFA Tree Nursery during the winter, now Weyerhauser, as a reforestry technician, and later, at National Frozen Foods as a cannery worker in the summer months.
Shirley was a loving and generous wife, mom, grandma, and friend. She loved playing BINGO at Forest Grange, at one point going three times a week! Other favorites included watching "her" hummingbirds, gardening, crocheting and knitting Afghans, cross stitching, and baking.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 1982; her son, Robin Stover; and her parents.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Mike (Kelli) Stover; and Steve 'Stephanie' Stover; daughter in law, Nancy Stover; four grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Norma (Curt) Mettler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The graveside service and inurnment will begin at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Toledo Cemetery, with Pastor Tom Bradshaw officiating. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made to Toledo Senior Center or to the American Cancer Society. Links can be found at https://www.firlawnfuneralchapel.com/obituaries/Shirley-Ann-Stover?obId=19469008#/celebrationWall
