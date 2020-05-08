Sharon L. (Harnishfeger) Kelm: 1950-2020

Sharon L. (Harnishfeger) Kelm, 69, of Omak, Wash., passed away in Pateros, Wash., May 2, 2020, after a courageous nine year battle with Stage 4 Melanoma Cancer.
Sharon was born to Barbara and Fredrick Henry Harnishfeger III June 20,1950, in Ellensburg, Wash. She graduated from high school in Chehalis in 1968. Sharon spent time living in Tacoma, Wash., before moving to Eastern Washington and living in several towns then settling in Omak.
She was in the customer service industry most of her life and retired from Safeway in Omak in 2013. Many would say she was “Known by many, Loved by all”. Her positive attitude and beautiful smile turned customers and acquaintances into lifelong friends quickly. She loved being outdoors,taking care of her yard, working on home improvement projects and raised calves on her property.
Sharon is survived by her children, George and Keith Dunham; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra L.Miller; brother, Fredrick H. Harnishfeger IV; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
The immediate family will be having a private graveside service and celebration of life later this summer in Chehalis, Wash.
Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.barneschapel.com. Barnes Chapel is entrusted with services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.