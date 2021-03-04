Sharon Kaye Ferrier, 79, of Chehalis, Wash., passed away peacefully surrounded by family members, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Providence Centralia Hospital. The daughter of a Naval serviceman, Sharon was born in Wichita, Kan., Oct. 26, 1941, to Les and Loretta Wallace. Sharon, with her parents, moved to San Leandro, Calif., when she was two.
Sharon graduated from San Leandro High School in June of 1959. In October of that same year Sharon would take a momentous train ride that would change the rest of her life. Sharon would be approached by a dashing young man returning to his home in Chehalis following a two year stint in the Unites States Navy. That handsome young man asked Sharon if he could sit next to her on the train. By the end of that 18 hour long train ride to Portland, Sharon would be engaged to James Ferrier.
A love story and marriage that lasted over 60 years, Sharon and Jim would marry June 26th, 1960. Sharon and Jim decided to live and begin their family in Fremont, Calif. During their 14 years in California, Jim and Sharon would have four children, all boys, Jim, Darren, Eric, and Craig. Searching for a better place to raise their boys, Sharon and Jim moved to Chehalis in 1974, where they have been ever since. An incredible mother and wife, Sharon never missed a son’s sporting event or choir concert while at the same time running a hectic household and working one of her many local jobs.
Sharon was extremely proud of the 20 plus years she spent working as the administrative assistant for the Chehalis Parks Department. Sharon ran a tight ship and was dedicated to making a difference for Chehalis. Sharon considered the people she worked with her extended family. Small in stature but large in presence, Sharon ran her home with love and compassion yet with a firm hand (along with the help of a large and sturdy wooden spoon). Sharon devoted herself to her family and work. She will be missed greatly but her spirit remains alive and well within the hearts of us all.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Les and Loretta Wallace.
Sharon is survived by her husband, James; and four boys, Jim (Jamie), Darren (Tammy), Eric (Dana), and Craig (Angie). Sharon is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Kevan (Megan), Kendra, Kamryn, Kayli (Dakota), Abbey (Peter), Logan, Taylor (Devin), Jake (Yessenia), Alex, Nolan, and Owen; and eight great-grandchildren, Lyndie, Conrad, Clark, Archer, Atticus, Elijah, Hudson, Roman, and soon to be Ada and Evangeline. Sharon is also survived by her brother, Marlin Wallace (Lisa); and their children, Matthew, Leah, and David. Sharon leaves behind a chosen son, Bud Zunino (Beth); and a chosen grandson, Gabe Sheets.
Please follow proper guidelines for COVID-19 and join us for Sharon’s celebration of life at Bethel Church at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 14, 2021.