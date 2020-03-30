In loving memory of Scott E. Moran, age 62, who passed away on March 8, 2020, in Olympia, WA. He was born January 23, 1958, in Centralia, to Thomas Moran and Genevieve Colegrove. He graduated from WF West High School in 1976 and furthered his education at Centralia College with an Associates of Science in 1978 and graduated from Washington State University with a Bachelor of Science and Pharmacy in 1981. As a pharmacist, Scott worked at multiple local pharmacies and hospitals in the area, including Providence St. Peter Hospital for the last twenty years.
Scott had a great sense of humor and it was always wonderful to hear him laughing and sharing jokes with family and friends. His fascination with science spurred his enduring passion for learning and inventing. He also loved photography, hiking and kayaking some of his favorite locations, including: Goat Rocks, Old Snowy Mountain and Cold Water Lake.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Genevieve and his brother Jerry Moran. He is survived by his wife, Tamarah Moran and daughter, Quinn Moran; his sister, Sally Tysver of Sequim, WA; his brothers, Fred (Toni) and Tim (Carla) Moran, both of Chehalis, WA.
We extend a special thank you to Doctor Paul Williams and his staff for their kindness and sincere care.
For those whose lives have been touched by Scott, a celebration of life service will be determined at a later date.
For individuals interested in donating in honor of Scott’s memory, please consider the Centralia College Foundation for the Science and Art departments. Thank you.
