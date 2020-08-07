One of Denver’s brightest-burning stars, 28-year-old Schuyler Keenan Lakey, took their place among the stars on July 30, 2020.
Born Sept. 19, 1991, Schuyler was the youngest of Richard and Corby Lakey’s four children. Surrounded by teenage siblings, Schuyler quickly learned that “baby of the family” really meant “center of the universe.”
Equal parts old soul and youthful exuberance, Schuyler jumped at the chance to join Running Start while in high school. Tackling both high school and college classes as a teen, Schuyler earned an associate degree from Centralia College while also graduating from Winlock High School in 2010, both with honors.
With an eye for detail, an endless supply of creativity and a thirst for knowledge, Schuyler headed off to Central Washington University to major in sleepless nights and late-night cram sessions on the way to a Bachelor of Arts in graphic design. Lusting to taste life in a Big City, Schuyler was wooed away to Denver to put that hard-earned degree to use at a design firm.
After the design firm, Schuyler became a barista at Roostercat Coffee House, a beloved neighborhood café where they whipped up coffee and conversation, before joining vintage clothing retailer Buffalo Exchange, where Schuyler specialized in making clients look – and feel – their best.
Schuyler’s background in graphic design made for a seamless transition to fashion, and, like the butterfly chrysalises that mesmerized Schuyler as a child, Denver became the cocoon from which this small-town treasure’s true beauty would fully emerge.
With gender-bending ensembles and dramatic prints and patterns, Schuyler made Denver one giant runway. From fashion shows to karaoke clubs, Schuyler reveled in the spotlight and found fulfillment in championing for Denver’s LGBTQ+ community. Helping design the city’s first Pride Crosswalk in 2018 was one of Schuyler’s proudest accomplishments, and the project earned Schuyler a “Neighborhood Gem” design award from the mayor.
In addition to Schuyler’s parents, surviving loved ones include a grandfather, Elvest Rowland; a brother, David Lakey; two sisters, Daleyn Coleman (Jason) and Rieva Lester; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; a grand-nephew (with another grand-nephew and a grand-niece on the way); an extensive LGBTQ+ family in Denver; countless other friends and family members; and a cherished chihuahua, Daisy. Schuyler was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Richard Lester, and grandparents Ethel Rowland and Donald and Irene Soule.
“I have met so many incredible people along my journey of self-discovery,” Schuyler had told VoyageDenver magazine for a March 2020 article. “I noticed within the relationships I’ve built, we are all struggling. However, through that pain, we find solace and comfort in each other.”
We hope Schuyler’s loved ones near and far – from Washington to Denver and beyond – can find solace and comfort in each other.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Schuyler’s honor can be made to help other members of the Buffalo Exchange family who’ve lost their jobs and health care in the wake of the Denver franchise’s closure. A fund has been set up at https://gf.me/u/ymrqi8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.