Sally Ann (Snyder) Blankenship: 1940-2020

Sally Ann (Snyder) Blankenship, passed May 27, 2020. She was born Jan. 11, 1940, in Pasco, Wash., to Glen and Meta (Russert) Snyder. The family lived in Bremerton, Doty and Mossyrock to name a few.
Sally loved to play cards, Bingo, camp and travel. She attented Bethel Church and loved to help out at shelters and wherever she was needed. Sally came from a large family and loved them dearly. She always looked forward to the family reunions.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Freeman Blankenship; son, Harry “Jug” Blankenship; brother, Ronald Snyder; sisters, Glenda (Snyder) Hunter and Meta (Snyder) West; brothers-in-law, Eddie Kalnoski, Nial Jones, Gerald Hunter and Hal McCracken.
Survivors include sons, Steve (Michele) Blankenship, Stan (Debby) Blankenship, Kirt Blankenship and Wetzel (Shawna) Blankenship; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; brother, Glen (Kathi) Snyder; and sisters, Joy McCracken, Gloria (Jim) Ragsdale, Sue Jones, Mary Levitt, Nancy Kalnoski and Nina (Mike) Lindy. She was also very close to her many nieces and nephews.
There was a family graveside service followed by a remembrance gathering in Onalaska.
