Ryan Matthew Vinatieri: 1980-2020

On Thursday, April 2 2020, Ryan Matthew Vinatieri, 39, loving son, brother and father, passed away. Ryan was born on Oct. 14, 1980, in Santa Rosa, Calif., to Michael and Gladys (Maurice) Vinatieri. He moved to Washington state with his family and attended school in Chehalis (W.F. West, Class of 1998).
In 2001, he welcomed his son, Jacob Ryan Vinatieri in to the world. Jacob has always been and will always be Ryan's greatest joy.
In life, Ryan had a passion for helping. He helped launch Free Hot Soup (Centralia) with his friend Emily and combined his love of people and cooking by serving his famous grilled cheese to anyone needing a hot meal.
Ryan volunteered his time wherever he saw a need, often delivering food to homeless camps each week.
He loved nature. Ryan loved art. He loved music. Ryan loved his family and he loved his friends. He was known for his kind and compassionate spirit and easily recognized by his infectious grin. He was loved and will be missed beyond measure.
Ryan is survived in death by his parents, Michael and Gladys Vinatieri of Chehalis son, Jacob Vinatieri of Castle Rock; brother, Mike Vinatieri of Centralia; sister, Sarah and her husband, Craig Wilson of Chehalis and sister, Monica Imes of Silver Creek; nieces, Leira and Autumn; and nephews, Jonah and Aiden.
A public funeral service will not be held due to current restrictions. Once friends can gather again his family will plan a celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers or cards the Vinatieri family asks that you instead perform an act of kindness in his honor. Volunteer at a shelter, feed someone who is hungry or simply reach out to a friend. Above all, love one another. Kindness is free.
