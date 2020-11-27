Ruth Viola Nolan: 1932-2020

Ruth Viola Nolan passed away with her family by her side October 25, 2020,
Ruth was born in Ethel, Wash., September 12, 1932 to John and Erika Johnson. Ruth graduated from Onalaska High School in 1950. She proudly joined the Air Force after graduating high school where she met John “Mac” McCroskey. Mac and Ruth were married in 1953, they had five children together, John, Susan, Cheryl Anne, who died shortly after birth, Jeanne and Mike.
Mac passed away May 25, 1960 at their home in Burkburnett Texas.
Ruth’s brother Adolph and her sister Katy traveled to Texas to bring her and her 4 children back home to be close to her family.
Ruth met and later married Earl Nolan, together they had 1 son, Steven.
Ruth started work for Willard and Anne Brown at Brown’s Mortuary on August 15, 1970, she worked for Browns for 24 years and retired December 31, 1994. After retirement Ruth continued to work for Anne Brown, whom she considered a very dear friend.
Ruth was a true woman of faith, she loved the Lord with all her heart, never missing her daily devotionals. Ruth enjoyed her Church family at Grace Baptist Church, she looked forward to the early services on Sundays then visiting with her friends after church at McDonalds, enjoying her coffee and Chicken sandwich with good company.
Mom loved her family and we all knew it.
You would see Ruth at ball fields and basketball courts, she loved watching her grandkids play soccer, baseball and football, she also became a regular at the local Jr. Rodeos and horse arenas watching her grandkids calf rope and barrel race.
Ruth enjoyed being outside, she never minded the Washington rain, whether it was picking up sticks, gardening or watching her grandkids play, nothing made her happier than having her family close.
Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Ann; her husband of 54 years Earl; her parents and two brothers, Cliff and Johnny.
Ruth will be greatly missed by her family, brothers, Adolph and Martin; sister, Katherine; her children, John (Paula), Susan (Kim), Jeanne (Jack), Mike (Tammy) and Steve (Renee); 13 grandchildren, Amy (Matt), Jeff (Sara), John (Stacia), Eric (Kenny), Allyson (Dave), Michelle, Adam (Cori), Amber (Joe), Cassie (Ryan), Kyle (Jena), Megan (Wade), Dakota (Sabrina), Nicole (Nate); 23 great grandchildren, Callie, Chase, CJ, Michael, Owen, Raegen, Carson, Emily, Morgan, Corbon, Savannah, Cody, Hayzen, Hadley, Wyatt, Nolan, Aubree, Micah, Charlee, Quinn, Chase, Aiden and Arelee.
The family is sad to announce the passing of moms sister Katherine on November 17, 2020, we’re sure mom was there to meet our aunt as she entered the gates of Heaven.
No public service will be held, Ruth will be laid to rest with her immediate family present.
