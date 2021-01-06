Ruth Christine Bodin, 99, resident of Rochester, Wash., since 1952, passed away Dec. 30, 2020, at her daughters home at Scott Lake, Olympia, Wash. She was born March 1, 1921, to Christian and Mabel (Mathiason) Johnson in St. Paul, Minn.
Ruth went to live with her grandparents (Mathiason) and then her aunt and uncle until she met and married her husband, Palmer Bodin, Sept. 10, 1938. The family left Minnesota in 1952, with their five children and moved to Washington, and settled in Rochester.
Ruth’s main profession was homemaker and also caregiver. She was always there to help when someone needed care. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren for as long as she was able. She also loved welcoming friends and family into her home. An automatic cup of coffee, cookies, and or lunch was guaranteed.
Ruth is survived by her sons, Ernest Bodin of Centralia and Howard Bodin of Rochester; daughter, Delores Motz of Olympia; 17 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; 45 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Palmer Bodin; son, Robert Bodin; daughter, Rose Johnson; daughters-in-law, Kathy Bodin and Joanne Bodin; grandson, Rodney Dunlap; parents, Christian and Mabel Johnson; and siblings, Leslie and Clifford Johnson, Margaret Peterson, and Pete Lyman.
Funeral services will be held at Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary, 205 W Pine St., Centralia, Wash., at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Chaplin Kirk Van Natta will be officiating. Internment will be held at the Grand Mound Cemetery in Rochester following the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Providence Sound Home Care and Hospice, 6th Ave SE, Suite 201, Lacey, WA, 98503, or any charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.