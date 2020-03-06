Ruby Arlene Coverdell, 94, passed away peacefully Feb. 6, 2020, in Centralia, Wash. She was born Nov. 19, 1925, in Bigfork, Mont.
Arlene moved with her family to Toledo in the 1920s. She married Joseph Paulin in 1944, and they were together for 61 good years. They lived on their farm on Bunker Creek Road in Adna, where they raised two children, Tom and Joann Paulin. After Joe passed away, she married Vern Hull, and later on, Dennis Duncan.
Arlene is survived by her husband, Dennis Duncan; sister, Donna White-Tippery; son, Tom Paulin and his children, Holli Sliva, Jamie Paulin and Tiffany Paulin; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Joanne Paulin; her first husband, Joseph Paulin; second husband, Vern Hull; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Paulin; parents, Irvin and Ruby Coverdell; and siblings, Eva, Velma, Dee, Clyde, Doris, Glenna, Dale, Gloria and Robert.
Arlene was well know throughout the community as a fun, kind, generous lady who always had a smile and a kind word. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
