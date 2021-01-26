Rowayne Faye Hill, 76, of Centralia, Wash., passed away Dec. 5, 2020, with her family by her side. Everyone knew her as “Ro”. Rowayne was born April 15, 1944, in Montesano, Wash., to Wayne and Shirley (Robertson) Sims.
After graduating from Montesano High School in 1962, she married her high school sweetheart, John Allen Hill, July 7, 1962. For the next 20 years, Ro and John lived on a farm in Brady, Wash., where they raised their four children. Ro was a homemaker and enjoyed her family, gardening, canning, knitting and especially sewing clothes, dance recital outfits and many other things for her family.
In 1981, Ro and her family relocated to Centralia, Wash., to present where she worked various jobs in the Centralia area. Last was the family business, Dibbles Odds and Ends, a second-hand store downtown. She was part of the Centralia Women’s bowling league for years. Ro and John loved spending time traveling with friends to the beach in their trailer to go clam digging or taking a trip on their motorcycle, and to the marina to go shrimping out on their boat. Ro was also involved in many of her children’s and grandchildren’s sports and activities. She will be greatly missed.
Rowayne is survived by her husband of 58 years, John; and children, James (Jim), Duane, Annette and Rochelle Hill.; four sisters, Catherine (Sims) Lane, Donna Sims and Larry, Sharon (Sims) Morgan and husband, Thom, and Sally (Sims) Bourgault and husband, Phil; five grandchildren, Ryan McMahon, Jaymie and Jessica Hill, Brya (Hill) Largen and Taylor Carpenter; 12 great-grandchildren, Amara, William, Ava, Ryder, Bentlee, Savanna, Cooper, Jaiden, Jagger, Ralynn, Ashton and Teaghen; brother-in-law, Bob and wife, Jessie Best, all of whom she loved and touched deeply.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Shirley Sims; in-laws, Donald and Viola Hill and sister-in-law. Marjorie Webber.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date.