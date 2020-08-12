Ronald Wayne Richardson 80, of Lacey, Wash., passed away from a long battle of medical conditions. Born to Wayne and Frances Richardson in Chehalis, Wash., he grew up in Adna, Wash., graduating as an Adna Pirate in 1958.
He loved hunting, the outdoors, camping, and spending time with friends and family. Ronald loved watching his Seahawks and keeping track of many other sports.
After graduation he enlisted into the U.S Air Force. He was last stationed in Alaska, where he married Jo An Gail Spindle (b. 4/30/42 d. 10/8/92). They moved back to Centralia, Wash., and had three children; Kevin Richardson-Fernley, Nevada, Kelly (Ken) Core- St. Maries, Ida., and Bill Richardson, Astoria, Ore.
He is survived by his children; a sister Pat (Roy) Pratt- Toledo, Wash.; and a brother Larry (Cindy) Richardson- Adna, Wash., as well many grandchildren and great grandchildren; Kyle (Dedra) Richardson, Jaxson, St. Maries, Ida., Emma, Landyn, West Virginia, Alex (Yanely) Core, Jenyka, Bosie, Ida., Kody (Kodee) Morris, Eddie, Theo, Colten, Ellah Mae, Onalaska, Wash., Kylie Jo Core, St. Maries, Ida., Kimberly (Matt) Morris, Barcardai Jade, Onalska, Wash., Nakisha (Micheal) Kraft, Xzanden, Hazel, Kinzlee, Silverdale, Wash., Rylan Richardson, Winlock, Wash., Hailey Richardson, Elma, Wash., and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He leaves behind a very dear friend that he loved very much. For the last few years Jackie McKim and Ron took care of each other. The two were lifelong friends.
At this time we will not hold a funeral service for our Dad. At a later date a celebration of life will be held.
