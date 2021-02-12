Ronald Jay Aust, 69, passed away peacefully the evening of Jan. 21, 2021. He was born July 9, 1951, in Chehalis, Wash., and was the only son of Dorothy Winters and Ralph Aust.
Ron graduated from Chehalis W.F. West High School, class of 1969. He obtained his Masters in Educational Technology from Western Washington University. Following graduation, he taught high school in Vancouver, B.C., before going to the University of Washington. There he obtained his PHD in Educational Technology, and won the Outstanding Dissertation Award for that year. After graduation, he accepted an offer to teach at Kansas University in Lawrence. He retired in 2018, after teaching there for 32 years. Ron graduated many PHD students over the years, it was his passion to teach and he changed many lives doing so. Ron also enjoyed traveling, skiing, windsurfing and especially spending time with his family and friends.
Ron is survived by his mother, Dorothy Winters; and sisters, Cheryl Carroll and Pam Hogan; as well as two nephews, John Carroll and Kyle Richey; and one niece, Shannon Carroll.
Services will be held at a later time due to the COVID-19 virus restrictions.