Ron (Rocky) Volesky, 69, passed away Aug. 26, 2020 in Centralia, Wash. He was born Nov. 29, 1950 and resided in Centralia his whole life.
He was a dedicated customer at the Olympic Club since his teen years, where he played pool until physical abilities limited his activities.
His physical limitations did not prevent him from going there to "shoot the bull" with customers and dear friends Frank and Nancy, whose friendship he treasured.
He is survived by his sister, Marie Butler, three nieces and their families; many cousins and an aunt.
There are no services planned at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.