Roger Clark Schang: 1944-2020

Roger Clark Schang, 76, passed away Nov. 7, 2020 at St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Wash. Roger was born July 3, 1944, to parents, Donald A. Schang and Irene S. (Staley) Schang in local Chehalis, Wash.
A 1962 graduate of Pe Ell High School, Roger started working for Leo Muller Construction as soon as he turned 18. A year later, he went to work at HKW Shake Mill in Lebam. He especially enjoyed the time spent working with Denny "Whitey" Capps. In the fall of 1967, he went to work for the Chehalis Western Railroad doing track maintenance, and married Jennifer Bange that same fall. Then in 1968, he went to work for the Weyerhaeuser Company in Pe Ell until 1990. After over 22 years with Weyerhaeuser, he went to work for Lewis County Public Works, retiring in 2006.
His hobbies include his tree farm, yard work, and tending to his greenhouse. He enjoyed watching the Seahawks and was a season ticket holder for 16 years. He also enjoyed watching the Mariners, and in his later years, enjoyed Wednesday night bible studies conducted by Dean Musick with Wil, Howie, Frank, and Jennifer. He always looked forward to time spent with his wife, Jennifer at the casinos, along with trips to Seaside and the beaches.
Roger was especially proud of the fact that a relative, Wally Schang, was a major league baseball catcher from 1913 to 1931 for the Yankees, Tigers, Red Sox, Browns, and A's. He played with Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, and many more baseball legends. He was known for always telling it like it was, but was a loyal friend to the people he trusted. Those people know who they are!
Roger is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jennifer; and two daughters, Debbie Schang (Scott McCoy) of Doty and Trudi (Kerry) Compton also of Doty; five granddaughters, Kiara (Cody) Husser, Kayla, Madison, Hailey and Brittany; grandson, Travis; and two great-grandsons, Tuff and Memphis Husser; his sister, Donna Van Velzer of Colorado; and numerous half brothers and half sisters.
We all will miss his Facebook "stalking" on Jennifer's Facebook page along with his straight to the point posts from time to time. A man who was always prepared for most everything. He even wrote his own obituary!
Roger requested no service and we will be respecting his wishes. He will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, he would prefer donations to the Pe Ell Ambulance Auxiliary or the Lewis County Animal Shelter in Roger's name.
