Robert Steven Allen, 45, of Centralia, Wash., passed away Aug. 25, 2020.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, boating as well as anything outdoors. Rob was in his element when he was in the woods and near the ocean. He was a treasured friend and brought so much joy to so many and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife, Temple Allen; his adoring parents, David and Kathleen Allen; sister, Billie Jo Moore (Corey); his in-laws, Jim Kirkham (Jean); numerous brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nephews and nieces.
Rob was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Renee Robinett.
The Allen family has requested in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to American Red Cross to help those less fortunate. Rob will be laid to rest in a private family graveside Sept. 26, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Mountain View Cemetery. An open celebration of life will be held at a future date.
