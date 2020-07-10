Robert Allen Maesner: 1939-2020

Robert Allen Maesner, 81, passed away July 3, 2020, with his family by his side at his home in Chehalis, Wash. He was born in Tacoma, Wash., in 1939, at St. Joseph Hospital to William and Winaferd Maesner.
Bob was married to his high school sweetheart, Lois Loraine Hayes for 54 years. They enjoyed traveling to all 50 states before settling down to run their hobby farm in Chehalis, Wash. He enjoyed fishing with his wife, hunting with his brother and snowmobiling at his mountain cabin.
Bob spent 10 years serving our country aboard aircraft carrier's USS Intrepid, Kitty Hawk and Hancock. Upon leaving the military service, he owned and operated several businesses in Washington and Idaho for the next 28 years.
Bob attended Centralia Open Bible Church, through his faith and good works, he served his church in many capacities, as a board member, usher, carpenter, plumber, painter, landscaper and well let's just say that there wasn't a corner that he didn't touch, including the lives of those who attended with him.
He is survived by his sister, Karen Kleismit of Dayton, Ohio; daughter, Karen Yacuob of Tracy, Calif.; two sons, Bob Jr. and Rick; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Due to today's health concerns, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or American Cancer Society.
If you would like to send a testimony, picture or video please visit cattermolefh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.