Richard Walter Appleby: 1927-2020

Richard Walter Appleby, 93, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, in Centralia, Wash. He was born May 3, 1927, in Siren, Wis., to Charles and Rose (Ludowise) Appleby. In 1932, at the age of five they moved to Lindstrom, Minn., to live on a farm.
He served in the military from 1946 to 1947, in the Philippine Islands. Shortly after getting out of the military, he moved to Centralia, Wash., in 1949. He worked for Northwest Concrete Products, building Silos on farms in Washington and Oregon. In 1953, Rich married the love of his life, Alice Schramm and moved to Adna together. In 1957, he worked for Good Year Tires in Chehalis for 17 years.
Rich was a devoted husband that enjoyed working on his tree farms and logging as an independent man. He enjoyed Model A Cars. He loved his coffee meetings with the guys and was a longtime member of the Chehalis Eagles.
Rich is survived by his loving wife, Alice; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Please remember Rich in your own special way as no services are planned.
